Zimbabwe’s star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, 38, helped his team (Dubai Capitals) complete an improbable chase (38 off 19 balls) and helped them lift their maiden ILT20 title on Sunday in the UAE.

Raza is a popular name in the T20 circuit, having fared for several franchise-based T20 leagues worldwide for a long time. On Sunday, walking in as a finisher when his team needed double (of the balls left) in a crucial final, Raza smacked five fours and a six to win it for his team with four balls remaining.

The right-handed batter kept his cool and found gaps at will to cut the deficit, and in the final over, smashed one to the point off Khuzaima Tanveer to complete the chase and win the title for his team.

Watch Video –

Jo Jitaye Wahi Sikandar! 🤩



His 12-ball 34* turned the final on its head and ensured Dubai Capitals lifted their maiden #ILT20 trophy in some style! 🔥#ILT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/Uu3qZLjyWh — FanCode (@FanCode) February 10, 2025

Earlier, Dubai Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first, reducing Desert Vipers to 34 for two inside the Powerplay. England’s Max Holden smashed a brilliant 76 off 51 balls, including 12 fours, before his side's captain and seasoned campaigner Sam Curran played a blinder (unbeaten 62 off 33 balls), hitting three sixes and five fours, to see his team score 189 for five in 20 overs.

The star-studded Dubai side lost three wickets inside the first six overs, including former Australia opener David Warner on just four. All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and skipper Sam Billings departed soon after, with Dubai’s scorecard reading 31 for three in five overs.

The West Indian duo of Shai Hope and Rovman Powell added 80 runs for the fourth wicket before Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka’s 21 off 10 balls pushed them closer to the target. Following his dismissal, Raza entered the scene and made the whole evening about himself.

Off the 38 runs needed to win, he hit 34 off 12 balls, including hitting the winning run to his see side clinch their maiden ILT20 title.

(With inputs from agencies)