'I tried to stop...,' India all-rounder Hardik Pandya opens up on ankle injury suffered in 2023 ODI World Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed that his ODI World Cup 2023 injury got aggravated after pushing the recovery in a bid to play in the semi-final and final of the tournament. Pandya had twisted his ankle in the group stage match against Bangladesh and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the event. The all-rounder will now be featuring in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians skipper.

"I could have been back in one and a half months. But when I got injured my injury from Day 1 showed that I would be out of the World Cup. Playing for India has always been special. We pushed 10 days we knew it was a difficult uphill task to reach and kind of be fit for the semi-final or final. When we pushed I kind of triggered my injury more and my injury became a little longer," Pandya said on his injury during a press conference for MI on Monday (Mar 18).

"My injury in the World Cup was a freak injury. It had nothing to do with my past injuries and it had nothing to do with my fitness. It was just I tried to stop the ball and twisted my ankle," he added.

The all-rounder further revealed that he has been fit since Afghanistan series which was played in January earlier this year but hasn't played as there were no matches after the series.

"When I got fit the Afghanistan series just started, I have been fit since then but there were no games to play," Pandya said.