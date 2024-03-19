Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim asked to reconsider retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been urged reconsider his retirement in the wake of upcoming T20 World Cup. The request comes after Wasim helped Islamabad United win their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title. Wasim played a crucial role in the final and two eliminators prior to that which prompted his teammate Shadab Khan to ask him to come out of retirement.

"I want to (him to be back), in fact, when Imad made the decision (to retire), I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave," Shadab said after winning the PSL final against Multan Sultans on Monday (Mar 18).

"Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the World Cup is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Pakistan definitely needs him," Khan added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 1 in West Indies and the USA.

Notably, Imad took 3/12 in his four overs in the first eliminator against Quetta Gladiators before scoring 59 not out against Peshawar Zalmi in the second one. In the final, he picked up 5/23 and scored 19 not out as United won by two wickets on the last ball of the match.

The left-arm all-rounder had retired in November last year after being overlooked since he played last for Pakistan in April against New Zealand.

Wasim, however, left the door open for his return and said: “I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that.”

"Shaheen (Afridi) called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL."