IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians sign England pacer Luke Wood for upcoming season to replace injured Jason Behrendorff

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians have signed Englishman Luke Wood as a replacement bowler in place of injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming season. Wood was signed for his base price of around $62,000 (INR 50 lakh). He has played 140 T20s so far in his career, including five for England as well.

Wood comes as a like-for-like replacement for left-arm Behrendorff. The Englishman has played in various T20 leagues around the world including Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League but would be playing for the first time in the IPL.

Wood has 147 wickets to his name in all T20s at a strike rate of 18.3 and an economy of 8.45 along with a best of 5/50. He's expected to bolster a slightly thin fast bowling roster for the five-time champions.

Mumbai have been dealt with multiple injuries blows in the lead up to the season which is slated to start on March 22. MI currently have Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara and Arjun Tendulkar in pace bowling department who are match-fit as of now.

Along with them, newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya will also be available as an option after fully recovering from the ankle injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd is also available as another seam-bowling all-rounder in the squad.

Among the injured are Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka who picked an injury in the recently-played ODI series against Bangladesh and Protea youngster Gerald Coetzee who's nursing a inflamed pelvic.