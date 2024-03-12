He won't be in playing XI: Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Steve Smith's place in T20 World Cup

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has said that Steve Smith won't be in 'his playing XI' for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June later this year. Ponting made the comments on the latest ICC Review podcast. The former Aussie skipper, however acknowledged that having Smith in the squad will have an 'calming influence' on the team.

"You love having guys like him around because of the experience and the calming influence that you can have around a team during a World Cup," said Ponting about Smith.

"But the other thing you always have to be mindful of is what role can he play?

"So I would think if Steve Smith does find his way into the squad, I don't think he will be in the starting XI.

"And I think that's probably been shown the last couple of weeks with the series they just played in New Zealand. I think he opened the batting in a couple of those games, but not all of those games and they're sort of spreading the load around a little bit trying to find their right combination, but would I have him in the squad?

"I think I'd have him in the squad, but he wouldn't be in my starting XI," added the former Aussie skipper.

Smith himself has conceded that he isn't sure of a place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad. The batter, who has become the opener for his team across formats after David Warner's retirement, made the comments before the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand.