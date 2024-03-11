Mohammed Kaif lauds 'all-format player' Yashasvi Jaiswal after England Tests, calls for his ODI debut

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif lavished huge praise on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after his splendid run in the just-concluded England Tests at home. Jaiswal ended the five-match series, won by Rohit Sharma-led India by 4-1 margin, with 712 runs -- being the highest run-getter -- and also became only the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to cross the 700-run mark in a Test series. The swashbuckling left-hander slammed two double tons to raise his stature in international cricket. He is already a part of India's T20I setup and Kaif believes the opener can fit well in ODIs too.

'He is an all-format player, whether you talk about ODIs, T20s or Tests'

Talking to Star Sports, Kaif said, "The sample size is very small, but we have been seeing Jaiswal for many years. We have seen him in the Ranji Trophy and the IPL. He played splendidly in the IPL, and he is an incredible player."

"He has not yet made his ODI debut. Give him an ODI debut as well. He is an all-format player, whether you talk about ODIs, T20s or Tests. As a batter, he has both defensive and attacking techniques. When he makes up his mind and if it is required, he can go from the first to the sixth or seventh gear. Hitting (James) Anderson for three sixes in three balls in a Test match shows how capable a batter he is," Kaif added.

Jaiswal ended the series at a strike-rate of 79.91, hitting as many as 26 sixes overall (including three successive of England's senior pacer Anderson). The southpaw became only the second Indian batter to have hit the most number of sixes against a single team. He will now shift his focus on IPL 2024, where he will represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) before the T20 World Cup 2024 edition gets underway on June 1, in USA and West Indies.