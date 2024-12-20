New Delhi, India

Prithvi Shaw, who went unsold in the two-day IPL 2025 mega auction, was dropped from Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. After the snub, Shaw took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram." However, an MCA official has lashed out at Shaw, blaming him for his downfall due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

Advertisment

The official said, speaking anonymously to the news agency PTI, "The ball would pass near him, and he would barely make an effort to reach it. Even while batting, he struggled to reach the ball. His fitness, discipline, and attitude are lacking, and we cannot have different rules for different players."

Also read: BGT: 'We want to provide...,' Australia selector on dropping Nathan McSweeney for final two Tests

The official also opened up on Shaw's frustrations, which he vented out on social media. In this regard, the MCA official said, "Social media posts will not sway the Mumbai selectors or the MCA. Shaw needs to focus on his game, not on gaining sympathy."

Advertisment

The 25-year-old Shaw's career has taken a huge fall in recent times. Reportedly, there were several concerns regarding him before Mumbai omitted him from the Vijay Hazare squad. It is believed that the dashing batter missed training sessions at regular intervals and frequently returned to the team hotel at odd hours, irking his senior team members.

Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad doesn't include all-rounder Shams Mulani and veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who asked for rest due to personal reasons.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, Vinayak Bhoir.