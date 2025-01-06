Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has questioned India's performance and the results in the last six months. The comments come after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 1-3 Down Under - their first in a decade. Harbhajan also seems to have thrown shades at head coach Gautam Gambhir's tenure so far.

"Everything was fine till Rahul Dravid was there. India won the World Cup, and everything was fine. But what happened suddenly?" Harbhajan said while talking on his YouTube channel.

"In the past six months, we lost to Sri Lanka, a series whitewash against New Zealand, and now a 3-1 defeat in Australia. Everything seems to have fallen apart," said the former spinner.

Non-performing seniors face heat

After the loss in BGT, questions have been raised about the place of seniors who failed to perform in the series. Skipper Rohit Sharma is on the top of the list after scoring just 31 runs in six innings. Rohit eventually decided to sit out of the last BGT Test in Sydney.

The other player in question was Virat Kohli who has been out of form for nearly a couple of years. Kohli scored 190 runs in BGT with 100 runs coming in one innings.

Harbhajan pointed out that no player should be picked on reputation in the next Test series which is in England in June later this year.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran was taken on tour (Australia), but he didn't play. He can become a player for India if he is given the opportunity. Sarfaraz is the same case. The player who performs should go [to England]. You should not pick players on reputation," Harbhajan added.

The former spinner said that 'the ball is in the selectors' court' about Rohit and Kohli's place in the Test side.