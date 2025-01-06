Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's latest injury is more than 'back spasm.' Bumrah had left the field on day 2 of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Sydney. The pacer also didn't bowl in the final innings of the Test which India lost by six wickets inside three days.

Advertisment

“It seemed like a real worry for me," Ponting said on Channel 7. “They said back spasms when he got back (to the SCG). [But] he’s running up the stairs. He ran off the field. Those are not signs or symptoms of back spasms. I will keep my fingers crossed and hope it is. I would love to see him take further part in this game and not be out for an extended period of time again like he was with the stress fractures a couple of years ago."

Also Read: BGT - 'Spicy' SCG wicket impresses Gambhir, says ‘it’s good for Tests’

India pacer Prasidh Krishna had said that Bumrah 'had a back spasm' after the end of play on day 2 at the press conference.

Advertisment

Only Bumrah Showed Up for India in BGT

The 31-year-old pacer was the only effective bowler for India in the BGT Down Under which the visitors lost by 3-1 margin with the third Test in Brisbane being a draw.

Bumrah was the Player of the Series for his 32 wickets - the most in the series. His wickets came at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 28. He took five wickets in an innings three times in the series along with two four-fors as well.

Advertisment

Bumrah's contribution can be highlighted by the fact that the second best India bowler in terms of wickets was Mohammed Siraj with 20 and Prasidh Krishna, who played only one Test, was third best with six wickets.

Bumrah wasn't happy about 'missing out on the spiciest pitch' of the series after he was ruled out of bowling from the last innings but acknowledged that one has to 'respect your body' at times.