Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was impressed with the wicket on offer in the just concluded New Year’s Test in Sydney, which Australia won by six wickets inside three days. Even though India conceded the BGT for the first time since 2017 and the chance to qualify for the WTC Final 2025, Gambhir voiced for such wickets in Tests, saying it keeps the format alive and exciting.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the fifth and final match of the series, Gambhir said the SCG track had something for everyone, adding there was enough for both bowlers and batters to extract purchase.

"It's been some really nice wickets (overall in the series). It's good for Test cricket. There was enough for the bowlers and enough for batters as well. This is how Test cricket needs to be played, (on) result-oriented wickets. We talk a lot about turning pitches back home. This was as spicy as what we get back home," Gambhir said at the post-match presser in Sydney.

SCG surface ‘not ideal’

However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had contrasting views on the track, which saw 15 wickets fall on day two of the decisive fifth Test.

Surprised with the amount of grass on it on day one, Gavaskar opined such pitches lead to the game ending quickly, labelling it ‘not ideal’ for the five-day format.

"When I saw the pitch, I did say the cows could have gone and grazed on it," Sunil Gavaskar said on ABC Radio. "This is not the pitch you want because you want it to go to the fourth or fifth day. Former players who've played here were so surprised. If 15 wickets fell a day in India, there would be hell.”

"Everything boils down to the temperament and how much you want to play out those tough moments. Test cricket is all about playing out the sessions; seeing off a (good) spell. That's one issue we need to look at, how we can convert those 40s into big hundreds and set the game for our bowlers,” the veteran batter added.

Meanwhile, India and Australia made changes to their playing XI for the series decider. While regular Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted out from the final match due to poor form, with Shubman Gill replacing him, Australia sat Mitchell Marsh while handing a debut Test cap to lanky all-rounder Beau Webster.

The newcomer had a memorable outing, scoring his maiden international fifty in the first innings and later hitting the winning runs for his team, remaining unbeaten on 39. Besides, he also returned with one wicket, enough to help Australia reclaim the BGT after ten years.

(With inputs from agencies)