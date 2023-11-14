David Beckham to attend India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup semifinal clash at Wankhede Stadium

Former England football team captain David Beckham will be in attendance for the ODI World Cup semifinal clash between India vs New Zealand according to several reports. Beckham, a UNICEF ambassador will be at the Wankhede Stadium for the clash as Rohit Sharma’s men host the Blackcaps in a repeat of the 2019 edition semifinal. The match is also expected to be attended by several Bollywood stars while politicians could also flood the big event in the financial capital of the country.

Beckham to attend India vs New Zealand

Beckham has been in the news recently having attended a Champions League match last week in Milan where he was seen snapping a selfie with former Arsenal star Thierry Henry. The news of Beckham attending the World Cup fixture will be a bonus for cricket and football fans considering the popularity of the player. His attendance for the Champions League clash last week was also a welcome addition to the internet as he watched AC Milan beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the battle of his two former clubs.

Considering the big following he has, Beckham’s arrival will be a huge talking point for the sports fraternity around the world. 2023 has been a great year for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man having hit the jackpot of bringing Lionel Messi to his Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. Messi was recently seen lifting his eighth Ballon d’Or and presented it to the Miami crowd last week.

India battle New Zealand for place in the final

India will play New Zealand in the World Cup semis knowing a win could see them book their place in Sunday’s showdown final against either South Africa or Australia. The last three editions of the ODI World Cup have been won by the host nation, a tradition started by India itself in 2011 when they beat Sri Lanka in the final. Wednesday’s occasion could be another occasion where both teams intend to reach the final.