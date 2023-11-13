Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller shows support for Indian team at World Cup; wears jersey & tags Virat Kohli

Indian cricket and football fans erupted on social media on Monday evening as German international and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller posted a video of himself wearing the Indian men's cricket team jersey. Muller not only wore the jersey but also tagged former captain Virat Kohli while thanking Team India for the gift.

Muller took to his social media handles to post the unboxing video and captioned it as saying: "Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup"

"Thank you Team India for the shirt and good luck at the World Cup. Pleasure," Muller could be heard saying in the video.

"I have to try to play cricket in my garden," the World Cup-winning player added while wearing the jersey which has his name and no. 25 on the back. Look at this, @imVkohli 😃🏏

Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! 👍

Good luck at the @cricketworldcup #esmuellert #Cricket pic.twitter.com/liBA4nrVmT — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) November 13, 2023 × Fans appreciated Muller's good luck message for the Indian team and thanked him for the support.

"The Raumdeuter, invading space on the pitch like Bumrah invades the off stump with his inswinging Yorkers," said one fan, while another commented: "This is why Thomas Müller is the greatest player of all time."

A third added: "Thank you Legend for your best wishes to Team India."

Muller's previous message for Kohli

Notably, this is not the first time Muller has posted a good luck message for the Indian team and Virat Kohli. In 2019, days before the start of the ODI World Cup in England, Muller wore an Indian team t-shirt and posted a positive message.

“I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He’s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia," he posted.

India take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (Nov 13). Despite cruising to the knockouts by winning nine consecutive league matches, it all boils down to one match that will decide if India find a space in the finals or not.