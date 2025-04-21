Shubman Gill's masterclass innings along with Jos Buttler's explosive hitting helped Gujarat Titans (GT) reach 198/3 against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens on Monday (April 21).

Advertisment

After being asked to bat by the Knight Riders, GT's opening pair started applying brakes on the scoring rate, gradually dealing with the danger from Vaibhav Arora and Moeen Ali. Gujarat found its first boundary of the match on the 12th delivery after Sudharsan went on the back foot and sliced the ball aggressively find the fence.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Injured Sanju Samson to miss game against RCB

Advertisment

While Shubman Gill was cautiously settling in at the other end, Sudharsan picked up two boundaries with his exquisite strokes in the next over which helped increase the scoring rate. The GT skipper, who was on 6 (11) after the fourth over, started flexing his muscles with his bat against his former team.

Buttler at it again

He pummeled Harshit Rana for two consecutive back-to-back fours. GT ended the powerplay with 45/0. In the 11th over, Gill pushed the ball away for a single to reach his third fifty of the tournament, while Sudharsan, with aplomb, cleared the fence on the next ball for a maximum and then sprinted for a double to celebrate his fifth half-century of the season.

Advertisment

As GT decided to go full throttle in the second half of the first innings, Kolkata found the breakthrough. Andre Russell hit the deck hard and generated extra bounce to outwit Sudharsan and lure out a faint edge to Gurbaz behind the stumps, ending the sizzling 114-run opening stand.

Jos Buttler came in and went all guns blazing by slamming a hat-trick of fours to take away 13 from Russell's over despite the loss of a wicket. Towards the end of the innings, Rahul Tewatia failed to live up to his reputation of playing a flashy cameo. Jos Buttler (41*) and Shahrukh Khan (11*) combined to take away 18 runs from the final over to take GT to 198/3.