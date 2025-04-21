Rajasthan Royals was dealt with another blow as the franchise confirmed on Monday (April 21)that captain Sanju Samson will miss the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he continues his recovery from the side-strain he suffered during the game against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier Leagu (IPL).

Advertisment

The Rajasthan Royals' medical staff hasn't set a date for Samson's return. "Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB," the Royals released a statement.

"The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," it further said.

Also Read: Formula 1: 'It was horrible. Not enjoyable at all', says Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after poor show in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Advertisment

Riyan to lead team in Sanju's absence

In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will continue to lead the team.

Riyan had also led the Royals in the first three games of the season as Samson was only allowed to bat and not keep wickets. Samson had come in as an Impact sub in those three games before leading the side from the fourth game.

Advertisment

In Samson's absence, Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets. In the seven games that he has played so far, Samson has scored 224 runs with one half-century.

Under Parag's leadership, Royals lost three out of the four games with only win coming against Chennai Super Kings. Royals are currently at eighth in the points table with six defeats in eight games so far.