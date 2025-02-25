After Australia pacer Pat Cummins, former England skippers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton are crying foul over India playing all its matches in Dubai, UAE. All other teams, including from Group A, have to play their matches across three venues in Pakistan except against India. The former English skippers have called it an 'undeniable advantage.'

Advertisment

"What about the advantage India have in playing in Dubai, only in Dubai? Which seems to me to be a hard-to-quantify advantage, but an undeniable advantage,” said Atherton in conversation with Hussain on Sky Sports Podcast.

Also Read: Akram calls for sacking of THESE players after Pakistan's horror tournament

“They’re playing at just one venue. They don’t have to travel either between venues or, you know, between countries, as a lot of other teams have to do.

Advertisment

“Therefore, the selection, you know, can focus in on the conditions in Dubai. And obviously, they’ll know where they’re playing their semi-final as and when they get through to that. That seems to me to be an undeniable advantage, but, you know, kind of hard to quantify how big an advantage,” Atherton added.

Concurring with him, Hussain added: “It is an advantage. So, the best team in the tournament have that advantage. And I saw a tweet the other day saying ‘Pakistan host nation, India home advantage.’ It sums it up really. They are at one place, one hotel, they don’t have to travel. They have one dressing room. They know the pitch, they have picked for that pitch."

After Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to political tensions between two countries, the ICC, PCB and BCCI agreed to host India's matches in Dubai.

Advertisment

As per the arrangement, India will not only plays its group matches in Dubai but the semi-final (Mar 4) and final (Mar 9) as well. In case India fail to make it to the final, the title showdown will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.