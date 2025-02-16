Australia faces a tough road ahead as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy, with a rare winless streak, an inexperienced pace attack, and a loss of overall form casting doubts over their campaign. Yet, the Aussie spirit of resilience and big-game performance might still steer them toward another major ICC title.

Australia kicks off their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22 in Lahore against arch-rivals England, followed by matches against South Africa in Rawalpindi and Afghanistan in Lahore.

However, they enter the tournament without their frontline bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Steve Smith steps in as captain, supported by experienced hands like Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, and Marnus Labuschagne. Despite promising young talent, recent form raises concerns.

Recent struggles

Since their World Cup win in 2023, Australia has played four bilateral ODI series with mixed results. While they clinched wins over West Indies at home and England in the UK, they suffered a home series defeat to Pakistan for the first time in 22 years and were clean-swept by Sri Lanka, capped by a crushing 174-run loss. Their overall record since the 2023 World Cup stands at seven wins and six losses from 13 matches.

Positives:

Stable leadership: Despite the absence of Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, the squad has leadership depth. Smith, alongside Head, Maxwell, Carey, and Labuschagne, brings stability to the team.

Carey’s resurgence: After missing the 2023 World Cup squad, Carey has returned with a bang, scoring 205 runs in his last four innings at an impressive average of 68.33 and a strike rate of 106.77.

Big-match players: Head, Smith, and Maxwell have a reputation for delivering on big stages. Even in poor form, their ability to step up when it counts could inspire the squad.

Negatives:

Winless in CT since 2009: Australia hasn’t won a match in the tournament since their 2009 title run, with winless campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

Opening partnership a concern?: Travis Head lacks a reliable opening partner with Mitchell Marsh unavailable. Contenders Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Josh Inglis have yet to prove themselves.

Smith and Marnus' form: The team’s anchors are struggling; Smith averages 38.55 in 12 matches with just two fifties, while Labuschagne has managed only 163 runs at 23.28 in eight innings.

Depleted pace attack: Without Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Marcus Stoinis (retired from ODIs), the pace unit now has the likes of Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson—a far cry from the intimidation of the veterans.

Lack of winning momentum: Recent series losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, combined with a whitewash, do little to build confidence.

Maxwell’s poor form: After his World Cup heroics, Maxwell has hit a rough patch, scoring just 56 runs and taking five wickets in his last eight matches.

Australia's Champions Trophy team:

Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserve: Cooper Connolly.

Despite recent setbacks, Australia’s combination of youthful promise and experienced big-match players could help them rediscover their winning formula.

The 'Aussie mentality' remains their greatest weapon.