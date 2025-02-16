A blistering start by Shafali Varma and composed knocks by Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce helped Delhi Capitals secure a two-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat thriller during the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) at Vadodara on Saturday (Feb 15).

Former Indian Women's captain Mithali Raj shared her insights on the thrilling match between Mumbai and Delhi in an interview with the digital broadcasters.

“What a game we witnessed today! The intensity was remarkable. Last night, we saw a high-scoring chase of 201 with big hits, but today was all about nerve and momentum. The game kept swinging between the teams, and until the final ball, the winner was anyone's guess,” Mithali remarked.

Reflecting on Niki Prasad’s performance, Mithali emphasised the young cricketer's significant contribution. “Delhi Capitals' victory was largely driven by Shafali Verma's explosive start, but Niki Prasad's crucial 35-run innings was equally pivotal. When wickets were tumbling, she held her ground, offering much-needed stability. Playing her first match after leading India to victory in the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup, she showed remarkable poise under pressure. There must have been nerves, but she battled through brilliantly. Her maturity stood out today. With solid support from Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce, she anchored the innings. Though she fell short with two runs needed off two balls, her contribution was massive for Delhi Capitals.”

Speaking about Shafali Verma, Mithali praised her fearless approach. “Shafali never plays defensively. From the second ball, she was scoring freely, playing her shots with signature flair. The only way to stop her today was to outthink her, and I've been in that position myself. As the fielding side adjusted, bringing mid-on up and pushing deep square leg back, Shafali instinctively aimed to clear mid-on but ended up getting caught. That was a key moment in the match.”

'It was a joy to watch Niki play'

Former West Indian cricketer Stacy-Ann King also lauded Niki Prasad’s innings, saying, “We knew her potential from the India U-19 team, though she didn’t get many opportunities to bat with G Trisha and Kamalini in form. After a slightly shaky start, she found her rhythm and played her shots beautifully. It was a joy to watch.”

Analysing Mumbai Indians' performance, King highlighted a crucial lapse. “Harmanpreet mentioned that not batting the full 20 overs cost Mumbai. Even a single run in that phase could have changed the result. This is a learning opportunity for them to reassess their approach, especially against spinners. Hayley Matthews took key wickets, including Shafali and Sarah, but conceded 15 runs before that. Both teams can learn a lot from each other about pacing their innings and fine-tuning their bowling strategies.”

