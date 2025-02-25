After what he described as a 'freak accident' while fielding in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy, Rachin Ravindra made a triumphant return against Bangladesh, etching his name in the record books. The 25-year-old Kiwi sensation became the first player in history to score a century on debut in both the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Walking in under pressure, Ravindra delivered a stunning 112 off 105 balls, repaying the faith selectors had placed in him. Overcoming a painful laceration and navigating return-to-play protocols after his injury against Pakistan, he showed no signs of struggle, seamlessly reintegrating into the squad.

“It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment,” Ravindra said after New Zealand’s victory, which secured their place in the semi-finals.

See the video here:

He expressed gratitude to the coaching staff, medical team, and fans for their unwavering support. “I’ve been showered with so much care and love, and it really makes me happy knowing how many people care about me. I’m extremely grateful for all the support.”

New Zealand comfortably chased down Bangladesh’s 236/9 with 23 balls to spare and five wickets in hand. While Ravindra’s heroics with the bat stole the spotlight, Michael Bracewell’s brilliance with the ball was equally crucial. The right-arm spinner registered remarkable figures of 4/26 in his 10-over spell.

“‘Beastie (Bracewell)’ bowled out of his skin,” Ravindra praised his teammate. “His development over the last few years has been amazing to watch. He’s learning his craft so well, and his recent consistency adds great depth to our spin attack. With ‘Sant’ (Mitchell Santner) leading the way as a world-class bowler, one of the best in the world, and having someone like ‘Mike’ (Bracewell) to supplement him in that is great.”