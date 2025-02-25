Afg vs Eng, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Afghanistan will take on England in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday (Feb 26) as the two meet at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The meeting comes after both sides lost their opening contest, meaning a defeat for either side will spell the end of the road in the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the key contest between England and Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (Feb 26) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Eng Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Afghanistan 1 wins, England 1 wins, no results - 0

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Eng Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as England and Afghanistan look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Eng Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both England and Afghanistan look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers while the temperature ranges between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Eng Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.