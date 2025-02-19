ICC Hall of Famer and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has thrown his support behind Steve Smith opening the batting during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, believing the experienced right-hander could anchor the innings at the top of the order.

Australia’s campaign begins on February 22 in Lahore against arch-rivals England, followed by matches against South Africa (February 25) in Rawalpindi and Afghanistan (February 28) back in Lahore.

Ponting, speaking on The ICC Review, addressed Australia’s mounting injury concerns. Regular captain Pat Cummins, fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, and even recently retired Marcus Stoinis (from ODIs) will all miss the tournament, forcing selectors to make some bold calls.

While Travis Head appears locked in for a top-order spot, Ponting speculated that moving Smith up from his usual No. 4 position could be on the cards. Smith has thrived as an opener in the Big Bash League, including a blistering 121* off 64 balls for the Sydney Sixers in January.

Despite 151 ODI innings, Smith has never opened in the format. The move would also reflect concerns about the current form of young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who averages just 14 from seven ODI innings since debuting in February 2024. His best knock — 41 off 18 balls — came against the West Indies, but consistency has eluded him.

“Yeah, he is making it harder and harder (for selectors to stick with Fraser-McGurk),” Ponting admitted. “There’s just so much talent there, but we haven’t seen it consistently enough just yet. And that’s one of the big calls they’ll have to make now.”

Ponting believes Smith’s class and recent white-ball form could provide Australia with stability at the top.

“(Smith) could be someone who could be an anchor through this Champions Trophy at the top of the order. And you know that with the form that he’s in, he’s going to make big runs,” Ponting added.

However, he also acknowledged the upside of Fraser-McGurk’s aggressive stroke play. “Jake is the sort of player that, if he plays at his best… he could win a tournament (for Australia).

