Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has suffered an injury scare during the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on Feb 19 in Karachi. The destructive batter is currently being checked for muscular sprain.

Zaman suffered the scare on a shot by Will Young who drove Shaheen Afridi through the covers. Zaman, while trying to stop the ball, seemed to have hurt his left side rib area and was forced off the field two balls into the match.

"Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course," said the the PCB in a statement.

The hosts will be hoping for the batter to come out without any serious concerns as they look to defend the title they had won in 2017 - also the last time Champions Trophy was played. Pakistan are already without Saim Ayub - their regular opener for some time. Ayub was ruled out of the tournament long before its start with similar kind of injury.

Champions Trophy gets underway in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand were doing good till Abrar Ahmed struck.

The Pakistan leggie sent back Devon Conway in the eighth over with a beautiful googly. Conway could manage only 10 runs off 17 ball before being dismissed but had added 39 runs for the opening wicket with Will Young.

Pacer Naseem Shah took advantage of the opening and sent back Kane Williamson caught behind off a peach.

New Zealand started rebuilding after losing two wickets in space of five balls. Young and Daryl Mitchell had added 33 runs for the third wicket and looked to add more before Haris Rauf sent back Mitchell.

Young and Tom Latham then took New Zealand past 100 in the 23rd over with Young reaching his 50 as well.