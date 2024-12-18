Gabba, Brisbane

Mohammed Shami has resumed bowling but remains uncertain of a Test call-up for the remainder of the BGT Down Under. Following the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, which ended in a draw, all thanks to countless and continuous rain interruptions throughout, India captain Rohit Sharma broke his silence on Shami’s potential return to the side for the remaining two matches at the MCG and SCG, respectively.

Rohit said the ball is in the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, formerly the National Cricket Academy (NCA) court, to clarify his fitness concerns. Although Shami returned last month for Bengal playing the Ranji Trophy and has since played several games across formats, including in SMAT, Rohit said there were complaints about his knee causing concerns, which restricts him from considering his India call-up.

The right-arm seamer is also picked in the Bengal squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 21.

"About Shami, I think it's high time somebody from NCA talks about him, where he is rehabbing. Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update,” Rohit said at the post-match presser in Brisbane.

Fit Shami better than risking his return

The Indian skipper said he knows that Shami has returned to playing domestic cricket back home following an extended hiatus but remains cautious of a possible recurrence of an injury, which remains a bigger concern to Shami’s future than he re-linking with the Indian Team in Australia and help them complete the three-peat.

"I understand he's playing a lot of cricket back home, but there have been some complaints about his knee as well. So, look, the last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game. You know what happens when that kind of thing happens."

"So, there is no way we want to take that chance unless we are like, not 100%, 200% sure, we're not going to take any risk. But yeah, like I said in the last press conference, the door is open if those guys at the NCA feel that he is okay to go and recover and play, we'll be happy to have him,” Rohit continued.

Meanwhile, as things stand, the BCCI’s medical team is yet to clear Shami of any discomfort, something even Rohit picked upon following the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide.

Though Shami’s comeback looks unlikely given three Tests against Australia are already over, he could be handy for the ODI side in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for the February-March window.

(With inputs from agencies)