Brisbane, Australia

Australia’s Steve Smith made headlines yet again on Tuesday (Dec 17) after he clutched a one-handed stunner to dismiss India’s KL Rahul in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Playing on Day 4 of the contest, Rahul’s prize wicket helped the Aussies establish their dominance over the contest as India struggled to cope with their lethal bowling attack. Rahul, the only consistent performer from the visiting side, was dismissed for 84 as the Aussie bowlers led the charge.

WHAT A CATCH FROM STEVE SMITH! Sweet redemption after dropping KL Rahul on the first ball of the day.#AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/d7hHxvAsMd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024 ×

Smith clutches one-handed stunner

Having started the day at 52/4, the Indian batter made a slow start to Day 4 before the key moment arrived on the third ball of the 43rd over. Batting on 84 of 138 balls, an away-going delivery of Nathan Lyon surprised the Indian batter, taking a vital edge of his bat. Standing at first slip, Smith dived on his right to take a low catch and dismiss Rahul.

The brilliant catch was applauded by everyone at Gabba as all the players rushed to the former skipper.

The wicket came after skipper Rohit Sharma once again failed with the bat. He was dismissed for 10, highlighting his poor run with the bat.

Rain to save Gabba Test for India?

At the time of writing, rain again played spoilsport as India were 167/6 and still trailed by 278 runs in the first innings.

India still need 78 runs to avoid follow-on while there are only a maximum of five sessions remaining in the match. As things stand, India’s chances of winning the Test match are all but over with draw being the best outcome.

The result will also have bearings on India and Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification with a draw doing no favours to the former.