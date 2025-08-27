Better than Sachin and Root? This Pakistan batter ruled Test cricket in 2006 with average of 99

Sachin Tendulkar was a genius batter who scored more Test runs than any other player in the history and now England's Joe Root is sneaking up on him. Sachin scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests he played and Root is sitting about 2,500 runs shy at 13,543 runs in 158 Tests. Both these players, however, fell short of one record in their glittering career - most Test run in a calendar year. The record of most Test runs in a year lies with Pakistan great Mohammad Yusuf who ruled the Test cricket nearly 19 years ago in 2006.

Most Test Runs in A Calendar Year - Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Yusuf, known as Yousuf Yohana till late 2005, was a sublime sub-continent batter who scored a mighty 1,788 runs in 19 innings of 11 Tests he played in 2006. Those runs came in at an astonishing average of 99.33 to go with nine hundreds - also the most in a calendar year in Test cricket and three fifties as well.

In 19 innings, he was not out once and got dismissed for a duck once, his rest scores were: 173, 65, 126, 97, 17, 14 not out, 202, 48, 38, 15, 192, 8, 128, 192, 56, 191, 102, and 124. Six of his nine Test hundreds that year came at home in Pakistan and three, including the double ton, came in England.

Since Yousuf's breakout year in 2006, only once 1700-run mark has been breached - Joe Root 1708 Test runs in 2021 and only twice 1600-run mark has been crossed - Root and former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith 1656 Test runs in 2008.

Mohammad Yousuf Career Stats