Ravichandran Ashwin retires from IPL: Wickets, Titles, Runs, Controversies and Teams

Ravi Ashwin has announced his retirement from IPL after 16 seasons. He played for five IPL teams, took 187 wickets, scored 833 runs and won two IPL titles - both with CSK in 2010 and 2011.
Ashwin made his IPL debut for home town team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009 and played with them till 2015 season. In, 2016 IPL, Ashwin played with now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). He was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2018 and 2019 before moving to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 2020/21 and 2021 IPL. He then played with Rajasthan Royals (RR) from IPL 2022 to 2024 before moving back to CSK for IPL 2025 in his final season.
Ravi Ashwin batted 98 times in 221 IPL matches for all the teams played for. He scored 833 runs in total at an average of just 13 and strike-rate of 118. He remained not out 34 times and scored fifty in IPL career. He also hit 64 fours and 29 sixes in IPL.
Ravi Ashwin took187 wickets in IPL career - fifth highest of all time. His economy was a decent 7.20 while he averaged 30.22 runs per wicket. His best season with the bowl came in 2011 when he took 20 wickets in 16 IPL matches for CSK.
Ravi Ashwin was used as a pinch-hitter by RR from IPL 2022 and 2024 and he was was first batter to get tactically retire out in an IPL match.
In IPL 2019, playing a PBKS skipper, he mankad (run out non striker) Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals which caused a lot of drama in the following matches.
Ravi Ashwin won two IPL titles in his career - 2010 and 2011 - both with CSK. He is one of the few players in the IPL history to win two back-to-back titles with the same team.