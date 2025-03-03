Cricket Australia roped in all-rounder Cooper Connolly as Matt Short’s replacement for the Champions Trophy knockouts. Short, who opened in this competition, suffered a quad injury against Afghanistan and got ruled out for being unable to recover in time for the scheduled semis clash. The former two-time winners will face-off against India in the first semi-final on Tuesday (Mar 4) in Dubai.

Spin was the focal point between the just-concluded India and New Zealand tie in Dubai, which India won by 44 runs, with Indian spinners picking nine of the ten fallen wickets.

Considering the conditions and how the pitch will likely behave (in the semis), the left-arm spinner Connolly could press his case for an ICC debut. He was part of the travelling reserves and was added to the main squad late Sunday night.

Selection headache for Australia

Australia is already without several first-team players, including star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (at the top) and the veteran pace trio of regular captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Even with a new and inexperienced bowling attack at the helm, Australia managed to qualify for the semis despite completing just one game in the group stages, with rain affecting the results in the remaining two.

Short, a last-minute addition to the squad, is also now ruled out, leaving Australia with just one spare batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk. Though he hasn't proved his mettle in the seven ODIs played (thus far), scoring 98 runs at 14, he is a like-to-like switch for Short at the top. In another scenario where Australia decide to play an extra spinner, it would be a toss-up between Connolly and Tanveer Sangha, the leg-spinner.

Zampa addresses Dubai conditions

Unlike India, who stayed in one city and played all their matches there, Australia, among the seven remaining participating teams, travelled across two cities (Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan) for their league matches before flying to Dubai for the crucial semis clash.

Commenting on playing in different conditions with the marquee players’ limitation, Zampa said the selection headache will remain whilst addressing what it’s like bowling in Dubai and Pakistan.

"We've obviously had a bit of a hectic schedule, playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth in between cities, but I think with the nature of this tournament," Zampa said.

"It changes a little bit," Zampa said of the conditions between Pakistan and Dubai. "Potentially slower lower wickets, so there might be an opportunity to create a few more chances, we'll see,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)