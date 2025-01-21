In a new Champions Trophy 2025 controversy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of 'bringing politics into cricket.' The latest row erupts nearly a month before the ICC tournament gets underway in Pakistan from February 19. India, however, will play all its matches in Dubai, UAE as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and the PCB.

New Champions Trophy 2025 Controversy

The BCCI, as per media reports, has refused to put the name of host nation, in this case Pakistan, on players' jersey. A PCB official, while speaking to the news agency IANS said hitting out at the BCCI for the stance.

"BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan," the PCB official told the agency on condition of anonymity.

The Champions Trophy 2025 has been mired in controversy ever since the venue renovation was announced and the budget was passed by the ICC.

After India refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions, the PCB took a hard stance on hosting the entire tournament in the country. They, however, had to buckle down after several meetings with the BCCI and PCB post Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary, took charge as the ICC chairman.

It was eventually decided that India will play its matches in Dubai including the semi-final and the final, if they make it that far. In return, Pakistan will also play its games at neutral venues and won't travel to India for ICC tournaments till 2027.