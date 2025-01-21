England coach Brendon McCullum, who starts his tenure with white-ball team during T20I series against India, says that he wants the team to play 'watchable brand of cricket.' The comments come ahead of the first of five-T20I series which starts on Wednesday (Jan 22) at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

McCullum wants England to play 'watchable brand of Cricket'

"I'm desperate for us to play a really watchable brand of cricket," he said at the pre-match conference in Kolkata on Tuesday (Jan 21).

"With the talent we have, there's no reason why we can't. We've got a batting line-up which is as powerful as any batting line-up in the world. We've got gun spinners, very good fielders and guys who bowl absolute rockets with the ball, so you've got options there to be able to entertain and give yourself the greatest chance of success.

"Obviously, we want to win every game we play, to try and be successful, and that's ultimately the mission for us," he said. "But our conversations and the language which we use within the dressing-rooms is quite different," he added.

England have also named dashing batter Harry Brook as the vice-captain in the team ahead of the series. After playing the five T20Is, England will stay back for the three ODIs before they depart to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team event is set to be played from February 19 to March 9 and England's ODIs vs India get over on February 12 - giving the two teams a bit of a match-practice ahead of the ICC event.

England are placed in Group B for the Champions Trophy along with Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa. The Group A consists India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan are hosting the tournament but India will play all its matches in Dubai, UAE as per the agreed upon hybrid model.