England have appointed young star player Harry Brook as the new vice-captain of the white-ball side ahead of the India tour which starts on Wednesday (Jan 22). Brook, one of the consistent performers for England in the last couple of years, will act as deputy to regular skipper Jos Buttler starting from Wednesday. The right-hand batter is a consistent feature in the England side in all three formats, and has been tipped to lead the side as a full-time skipper in the future.

Harry Brook appointed new skipper

In an announcement made on Tuesday (Jan 21), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Brook as the vice-captain of the side. He comes with a wealth of experience in the side, having established himself as an all-format player. Brook’s rise in the last two years has been remarkable considering he has scored runs both home and away.

In October, he scored a triple hundred against Pakistan in the Multan Test as England rewrote record books on multiple fronts.

In 20 ODIs played in his career so far, Brook has scored 719 runs at an average of 39.94 and a strike rate of 106.83 with one hundred and five fifties. In T20Is, he’s played 39 games and scored 707 runs at an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 146.07 with three fifties. Brook was also a part of England’s T20 World Cup 2022 triumph in Australia and represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Brook’s first challenge as a deputy will be against India as they take on the hosts in the white-ball series.

India will be a sizeable challenge as they take on the 2024 T20I champions. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav for the T20I series with Axar Patel acting as the deputy. India will also have Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in the squad as they look to build up from their impressive form in the South Africa tour in November.

The opening match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST.