WION Business Wrap | Nvidia's soaring stock, Nikkei's resurgence and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Byju's investors forge ahead with CEO ousting amid legal hurdles and financial turmoil

The meeting, organised by a consortium of shareholders including global tech investor Prosus, is poised to deliberate on Raveendran's removal amid a backdrop of profound financial distress and legal entanglements that have engulfed the company over the past year.

Vice Media announces layoffs, halts publication amid financial struggles

In a move signalling a major restructuring within the media industry, Vice Media, the once-burgeoning multimedia company, has announced plans to lay off several hundred employees and cease publication on its Vice.com website, AP News reported.

Nikkei surges to near all-time high, driven by market optimism and corporate gains

Japan's Nikkei index surged to remarkable heights on Friday, inching closer to its all-time peak last seen during the country's economic bubble in the 1980s, signalling renewed investor confidence and buoyancy in the market.

Nvidia's surge adds $277 billion in market value, spurring record stock rally

In a historic feat, chip maker Nvidia's market capitalisation surged by $277 billion in a single day. The surge, propelled by Nvidia's quarterly report surpassing analysts' expectations, reignited optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

Reddit's IPO filing reveals narrowed losses, steady growth amid high anticipation

Reddit, the social media giant, has disclosed its intention to go public in the United States stock market, while revealing a narrowed net loss of $90.8 million and a revenue growth of approximately 21 per cent in 2023.

Toyota issues recall for 280,000 vehicles over transmission flaw: Report

Toyota has initiated a recall of approximately 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States due to a transmission issue that could lead to unintended vehicle movement while the gear is kept on neutral.

India poised to surpass Japan and Germany, become third-largest economy by 2027: Jefferies

Investment banking firm, Jefferies, predicts that India is set to become the third-largest economy globally by 2027, overtaking both Japan and Germany. With India's GDP projected to reach $5 trillion in the next four years and nearly $10 trillion by 2030, the country's economic ascent is predicted to be strong.

