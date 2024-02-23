Vice Media announces layoffs, halts publication amid financial struggles

In a move signalling a major restructuring within the media industry, Vice Media, the once-burgeoning multimedia company, has announced plans to lay off several hundred employees and cease publication on its Vice.com website, AP News reported.

The decision, communicated through a memo from CEO Bruce Dixon, underscores the challenges facing digital media outlets amidst evolving consumer habits and financial pressures.

According to Dixon, the layoffs are part of a strategic shift towards a studio model, indicating a departure from Vice's traditional approach to content creation.

Dixon acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, citing the need for long-term sustainability and creative success.

While specific details regarding the affected positions remain undisclosed, the move reflects Vice's efforts to adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape.

According to The Guardian, the decision to halt publication on Vice.com comes amid reports of financial strain within the company and follows its acquisition by a consortium led by the Fortress Investment Group last year.

The move to discontinue Vice.com is accompanied by plans to explore alternative distribution channels for Vice's content, with a heightened focus on social media platforms.

Concerns about the fate of Vice's news division have surfaced, with reports suggesting potential closure.

The announcement has drawn criticism from within the industry, with employees and observers questioning the rationale behind the decision.