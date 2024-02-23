Toyota issues recall for 280,000 vehicles over transmission flaw: Report

Toyota has initiated a recall of approximately 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States due to a transmission issue that could lead to unintended vehicle movement while the gear is kept on neutral.

According to a report by AP news, the recall, announced by the Japanese automaker, encompasses specific Toyota Tundra pickups, Sequoia SUVs, and Lexus LX 600 SUVs manufactured between 2022 and 2024.

According to Toyota, certain components within the vehicles' automatic transmissions may fail to disengage promptly when shifted into neutral, potentially allowing engine power to continue reaching the wheels.

This flaw could result in the vehicles unintentionally moving forward at low speeds on level surfaces, posing an increased risk of accidents if brakes are not applied promptly.

While Toyota has not disclosed any incidents or injuries related to the transmission issue, the company is taking proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.

As part of the recall process, Toyota plans to notify affected vehicle owners by late April and provide necessary updates to the transmission software to rectify the underlying problem.

By updating the software, Toyota aims to ensure the prompt disengagement of the transmission when shifted into neutral, thus preventing any unintended vehicle movement.

This recall announcement is one of three safety recalls issued by Toyota on the same day.

In addition to the transmission issue, Toyota is recalling around 19,000 vehicles due to a software glitch affecting the rearview camera display.

Another recall involves approximately 4,000 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid vehicles over safety concerns related to the rear fold-down seat head restraints.