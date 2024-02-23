Reddit's IPO filing reveals narrowed losses, steady growth amid high anticipation

Reddit, the social media giant, has disclosed its intention to go public in the United States stock market, revealing a narrowed net loss of $90.8 million and a revenue growth of approximately 21 per cent in 2023.

According to Reuters, the company's IPO filing, made public recently, marks a significant milestone nearly two decades after its inception.

Reddit's move toward a public offering is being closely watched, positioning itself against social media powerhouses like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

With an average of 73.1 million daily active users and 267.5 million weekly active users reported in the last quarter of 2023, Reddit boasts a huge user base, with over 100,000 active communities and 1 billion cumulative posts.

In an effort to strengthen its revenue streams, Reddit has struck a noteworthy deal with Alphabet's Google, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement entails making Reddit's content available to Google's artificial intelligence models, with the contract valued at approximately $60 million annually.

CEO Steven Huffman holds Class B common stock as revealed by the IPO filing, which is dependent upon Reddit achieving a market capitalisation valuation of $5 billion post-offering.

The social media platform's anticipated valuation and market performance are expected to resonate positively among investors, fostering confidence in Reddit's trajectory.

Despite Reddit's presence in the social media landscape, questions linger regarding its monetisation strategy and content moderation practices.

Compared to its counterparts like Meta (Facebook) and Twitter, Reddit's revenue figures are dwarfed, indicating a need to refine its advertising model and address concerns over content moderation.

Nevertheless, Reddit has carved a niche for itself, particularly among younger demographics, bolstered by its acquisition of Dubsmash, a TikTok competitor, in 2020.

The journey to IPO hasn't been without challenges for Reddit.

Economic uncertainties coupled with volatile technology stocks compelled the company to delay its offering, despite confidentially filing for an IPO in late 2021.