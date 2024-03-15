WION Business Wrap | China's property crisis, India's rise in HDI and more

Corporate salary hike in India set to average 9 pc in 2024: Deloitte report

Deloitte India's latest survey forecasts an average salary increase of 9 per cent for corporate executives in India in 2024, slightly lower than the 9.2 per cent projected last year.

Hedge fund manager faces arrest over alleged misappropriation of $533 mn from Byju's

A US bankruptcy judge ordered the arrest of hedge fund manager William Cameron Morton for reportedly aiding Indian ed-tech startup Byju's in concealing $533 million from its creditors.

Paytm secures third-party app license to sustain UPI payments: Report

Indian digital payments giant Paytm, also known as One 97 Communications, has been granted a third-party application provider license by India's payments authority.

Argentina Senate deals blow to Milei's economic decree. Here’s what happened

Argentina's Senate dealt a significant blow to President Javier Milei's ambitious economic agenda by rejecting his extensive "mega decree" of reforms, signalling a setback for his efforts to address the country's economic challenges.

China's housing market shows signs of stabilisation as policy support intensifies

China's new home-price declines moderated slightly in February, reflecting that increased policy support measures is failing to stabilise the sector.

Foxconn stock soars 9.5 pc as Q4 profits exceed expectations amid strong AI server demand

Foxconn, a prominent supplier to tech giant Apple, witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, jumping as much as 9.5 per cent to its highest level in three years.

India climbs in global human development index. Check rank here