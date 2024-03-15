India climbs in global Human Development Index. Check rank here

India's latest position in the Human Development Index (HDI) reveals a promising trajectory, as outlined in the 2023-24 Human Development Report (HDR) by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Despite grappling with the multifaceted challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises, India's HDI value surged to 0.644 in 2022, positioning it 134th out of 193 countries worldwide.

Key indicators on the rise

The HDR sheds light on India's commendable progress across crucial HDI indicators.

Life expectancy at birth has risen to 67.7 years, reflecting an enhancement in healthcare accessibility and quality.

Additionally, expected years of schooling and mean years of schooling have seen positive growth, reaching 12.6 and 6.57, respectively.

Moreover, there has been a substantial increase in Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, climbing from $6,542 to $6,951.

Recognising efforts for gender equality

India's endeavours in reducing gender inequality have garnered recognition in the HDR. With a Gender Inequality Index (GII) value of 0.437, India surpasses both the global and South Asian averages.

Acknowledging India's progress, Caitlin Wiesen, Resident Representative of UNDP India, said, "India has shown remarkable progress in human development over the years."

However, challenges persist, particularly concerning gender disparities in labour force participation, where a large gap of 47.8 percentage points exists between men and women.

Global trends and persistent inequalities

While India celebrates its progress, the HDR unveils concerning global trends, notably the resurgence of inequality.

After two decades of convergence, the gap between the wealthiest and poorest nations has begun widening since 2020.

This inequality is aggravated by economic concentration, with a handful of countries dominating global trade.

India, along with the rest of South Asia, faces losses in HDI due to inequality, highlighting the urgency for targeted interventions to address disparities.

Urgent call for collective action

Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UNDP, stressed the importance of collective action to break the current gridlock in global development.

"The failure of collective action to advance action on climate change, digitalisation, poverty, and inequality not only hinders human development but also worsens polarisation and further erodes trust in people and institutions worldwide," he said.

The HDR proposes immediate action in areas such as climate stability, digital equity, and innovative financial mechanisms to reignite a commitment to a shared future.

India's role as a global leader

India's proactive engagement in fostering global cooperation is lauded in the HDR.

From championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during its G20 Presidency to initiatives like vaccine diplomacy amid the pandemic, India has showcased leadership in advancing international collaboration for global public goods.