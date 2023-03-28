ugc_banner

US charges Sam Bankman-Fried for bribing Chinese officials

New York, United StatesEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

File photo of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

The payments came after Chinese officials in early 2021 froze some $1 billion in cryptocurrency trading accounts controlled by FTX affiliate Alameda  

The United States officials alleged on Tuesday that former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried authorised bribes of at least $40 million to Chinese officials. 

News agencies have reported that an updated indictment showed that the payments came after Chinese officials in early 2021 froze some $1 billion in cryptocurrency trading accounts controlled by FTX affiliate Alameda. 

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to a raft of fraud charges in the wake of FTX's collapse in November. 

more to follow...

