US charges Sam Bankman-Fried for bribing Chinese officials

The United States officials alleged on Tuesday that former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried authorised bribes of at least $40 million to Chinese officials.

News agencies have reported that an updated indictment showed that the payments came after Chinese officials in early 2021 froze some $1 billion in cryptocurrency trading accounts controlled by FTX affiliate Alameda.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to a raft of fraud charges in the wake of FTX's collapse in November.

more to follow...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE