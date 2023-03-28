US charges Sam Bankman-Fried for bribing Chinese officials
The payments came after Chinese officials in early 2021 froze some $1 billion in cryptocurrency trading accounts controlled by FTX affiliate Alameda
The United States officials alleged on Tuesday that former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried authorised bribes of at least $40 million to Chinese officials.
News agencies have reported that an updated indictment showed that the payments came after Chinese officials in early 2021 froze some $1 billion in cryptocurrency trading accounts controlled by FTX affiliate Alameda.
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to a raft of fraud charges in the wake of FTX's collapse in November.
