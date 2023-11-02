UAE to bet on India's prized economy with up to $50bn in investments: Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expansive geopolitical and geo-economic outreach appears to be yielding the benefits for the world's fifth biggest economy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reportedly considering investing as much as $50bn in India as part of its broader bet on India's rising economic potential.

According to a report in the Bloomberg, the UAE could announce these spree of investments into India next year coinciding with the General Elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to seek a third term in the office.

The term of India's Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament directly elected by the people, is set to end in May 2024.

The new set of investments would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

India-UAE ties

New Delhi and Riyadh aim to increase the non-oil bilateral trade to $100 billion. A total of 2.8 million Indian citizens live in the UAE.

Modi's recent visit to Abu Dhabi marked his fifth trip to the West Asian nation since he took over as prime minister in 2014.

The last Indian premier to visit the UAE before him was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

What the new investment deals will be about?

The Bloomberg report said that the deals being discussed include stakes in key Indian infrastructure projects and state-owned assets.

Some of the investments could involve sovereign wealth funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Co. and ADQ, the publication cited its sources as saying.

India since long has been described as a prized economy in the United Arab Emirates due to a rising middle class seeking to diversify away from other investment destinations such as Europe.