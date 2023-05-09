UAE emerges as social media capital of world, India comes 19th: Report

A recent study has shown that United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the social capital of the world. The country nearly scored the perfect score as almost all residents have a Facebook account.

The study published by Proxyrack noted the average number of social platforms used in the country and the percentage of the population that uses Facebook.

“With an almost perfect score of 9.55 out of 10, the UAE takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world. People in the UAE have an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world, joint with the Philippines. UAE also has the highest percentage of people with Facebook at over 100 per cent,” said Proxyrack.

"UAE’s estimated percentage is over 100 per cent as there are more Facebook users registered in the UAE than the population," it added.

According to the report, on average, the people of UAE spent seven and a half hours daily using the internet. The UAE is followed by Malaysia/the Philippines with both countries scoring 8.75, Saudi Arabia (8.41), Singapore (7.96), Vietnam (7.62), Brazil (7.62), Thailand (7.61), Indonesia (7.5) and Hong Kong (7.27).

Meanwhile, India stood on the 19th spot with only 29 per cent of the population using Facebook but spending nearly nine hours on the internet every day. UAE emerges as the most connected country Apart from leading the 'social media capitals' chart, UAE also topped the "most connected countries" list.

"The UAE is the most connected country in the world, with a connected score of 7.53/10. The UAE ranks highly in all but one of our categories. UAE has the highest percentage of its population connected to the internet and using Facebook. However, it’s also got the most expensive internet at just over $100," read the report.

However, when it comes to best internet access, UAE was dethroned by South Korea which received a score of 8.52 out of 10. Almost 98 per cent population of S Korea used the internet which costs $21 on average. The Arab country occupied the fourth spot with a 6.59 score.

"South Korea also has 140 mobile phone subscriptions per 100 people," the report noted.

According to experts, the UAE, akin to the rest of the globe has witnessed an increase in internet usage after the coronavirus pandemic. After the pandemic struck, most individuals and entrepreneurs were forced to take their business online and the habit has since stuck, even in their personal lives - as the rising share of social media suggested.

(With inputs from agencies)