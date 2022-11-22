It's raining in UAE ! Social media deluged with BEAUTIFUL images, videos
It's raining in UAE ! Social media deluged with images, videos
Story highlights
UAE's rare rains have knocked on the doors with the first showers pouring in and social media users posting their hearts out the beautiful images and videos
UAE's rare rains have knocked on the doors with the first showers pouring in and social media users posting their hearts out the beautiful images and videos
In its first winter downpour, UAE's Dubai and Sharjah residents witnessed rain, potential tornadoes and flooded streets. These are the first showers and though the residents are cherishing the experience with sheer delight the authorities do not want to let the guards down. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued an advisory for motorists cautioning them to adopt proper measures amid heavy downpours.
First rains were seen across the city areas including Al Jafiliya, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Majan. "After two weeks I decided to go out for car wash and here it is. Rain. Don’t remember when was the last time it rains here," a social media user wrote on Twitter.
Another tweet said its a beautiful weather !
It's raining here in #UAE 🇦🇪— P R O S O C I A L (@JKDubai1) November 22, 2022
A beautiful weather
No more work today 🙂🙂#Rains#UAE #Dubai #Sharjah #Ajman pic.twitter.com/OaovRvV64n
One social media user posted this video of the rare UAE rains -
When it rains in Dubai…most unexpectedly💃🏽🕺😁 pic.twitter.com/Q6KjfkEkAA— Shraddha (@shraddhs) November 22, 2022
Heavy rains in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dpTu7hGIRx— Siddharth Sai (@ssaig) November 22, 2022
Moreover, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has instructed everyone to ensure public safety in rainy weather by driving carefully and not exceeding the speed limit. It advised people to adhere to traffic lights at all times and not to accelerate fast when they turn green to ensure vehicle stability. RTA posted the advice with hashtag #YourSafetyOurPriority on its Twitter handle.
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also issued a weather alert where it alerted the individuals and exhorted that residents and motorists must keep safe. In the alert the NCM wrote that precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain at times over some Eastern and Northern areas. It also advised UAE residents to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has also urged customers to take care to avoid power blackouts during Dubai’s rainy season. DEWA is advising residents in Dubai to review their home appliances and adopt necessary safety precautions amid heavy downpours. Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Interior also issued a warning to caution all drivers on UAE roads to be cautious, reduce speed, avoid water ponds, fast moving streams as well as avoiding seas and beaches. As per reports, several residents also witnessed thunder and lightning across the country.