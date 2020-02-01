Top news of the day: Union Budget 2020 - key highlights, takeaways and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday tabled the second Union Budget of the Modi-2.0 government on Saturday. From a new tax slab proposed to a slew of monetary allocation to benefit infrastructure growth, the Budget was presented by Sitharaman in a marathon over two-hour-long presentation.

Here are the top Budget news of the day:

Budget 2020: New tax slab proposed for common man

Under the newly proposed regime, taxpayers can get a significant cut on payment of income tax but the catch is to avail this cut they must forgo any deductions from their taxable income. Read more

Union Budget 2020 will bolster income and investment; bring vitality in financial system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second Union Budget of Modi-2.0 government earlier in the day. Read more

Budget 2020 key highlights: 100 more airports to be developed by 2024 under Udaan scheme

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget on Saturday proposed setting up of hundred more airports by 2024 under the Udaan scheme. The minister also announced Rs 69,000 for the healthcare sector. Read more

20 key Budget highlights you must know

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the introduction of a taxpayers' charter in the income tax act. Read more

Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points after Budget announcements

Sensex tanked over 1,000 points on Saturday afternoon as proposals in the Union Budget 2020-21 failed to cheer investors. Read more

Railway Budget 2020 highlights: New trains, investments announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Railway Budget 2020 speech, as part of the Union Budget speech, announced many projects for Indian Railways besides announcing as many as 150 private trains on the Indian Railways network via the PPP model. She also said that in the coming years more Tejas Express-style trains will be introduced on key tourist routes. Read more

Union Budget 2020: Sitharaman allocates Rs 99,300 crore for education

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget speech announced the allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector. Read more

Foreign direct investment increased to $284 billion during 2014-19: Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget said Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country had increased to $284 billion during 2014-19. Read more

Unwell Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short longest-ever Budget speech of independent India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today looked tired while delivering the longest budget speech of Independent India. She couldn't read the last two pages of the Budget. Read more

Budget 2020: Find out what will you lose in new tax regime

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to bring a new personal income tax regime where income tax rates will be reduced but several exemptions will be removed. Read more