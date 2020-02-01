Foreign direct investment increased to $284 billion during 2014-19: Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget said Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country had increased to $284 billion during 2014-19.

Also Read: Union Budget 2020-21 Live News Updates

"India's FDI got elevated to the level of $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion that came in during the years 2009-14," the minister said during her Budget speech.

Watch Video:

FDI into the country grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, Sitharaman informed during her speech.

Also Read: GST has gradually matured into a tax integrating the country economically, says Sitharaman

During the speech, Sitharaman had said that India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world. The minister said debt had reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014.

"We shall strive to bring ease of living for every citizen," the finance minister said.