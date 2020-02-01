Union Budget 2020-21 Live News Updates: Deposit insurance coverage raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Banking and finance | Union Budget 2020-21 Live Updates:

Deposit insurance for depositors increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

Rs 3.50 lakh cr infused as capital in public sector banks in past years.

The robust mechanism in place to monitor the health of banks, depositors' money is safe.

Balance govt holding in IDBI banks to be sold to Pvt retail investors.

Rs 3.50 lakh cr infused as capital in public sector banks in past years.

The robust mechanism in place to monitor the health of all commercial banks.

Clean, reliable, robust financial sector required to achieve USD 5 trillion economy.

Govt proposes amendments to facilitate separation of govt pension trust from PFRDA.

Need for greater private capital in banks.