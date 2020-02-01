Union Budget 2020: Sitharaman allocates Rs 99,300 crore for education; proposes medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget speech announced the allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector.

Also Read: Union Budget 2020-21- Live News Updates

"Special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, para-medical staff and caregivers," the minister said, while adding that the government proposes to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on the PPP model to deal with the shortage of doctors.

The finance minister also announced degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in top 100.

"National police university and national forensic university are being proposed," the minister said during the Budget speech.

Watch Video:

Sitharaman also announced setting up of project preparation facilities for the infrastructure sector.

"Rs 103 lakh crore infra project pipeline has been launched in December end," the minister announced.