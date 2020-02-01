Budget 2020 key highlights: 100 more airports to be developed by 2024 under Udaan scheme

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget on Saturday proposed setting up of hundred more airports by 2024 under the Udaan scheme. The minister also announced Rs 69,000 for the healthcare sector.

Sitharaman during the speech said more Tejas-type trains will be launched to connect tourist destinations.

Key highlights:

Sitharaman said that India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty.

The government will be launching an anti-tuberculosis campaign to eliminate the disease by 2025.

100 more airports will be developed by 2024 under the Udaan scheme.

Rs 69,000 crore will be allocated for the healthcare sector.

More Tejas-type trains will be launched to connect tourist destinations.

Rs 85 thousand crore has been allocated for the empowerment of the Scheduled Castes & Schedule Tribes respectively.

Rs three thousand one hundred crore has been set aside for the culture ministry.

Rupees four thousand and 400 crore has been allocated for clean air projects.

The taxpayers' charter to be institutionalised. Ayushman Bharat hospitals will be opened in 100 more districts.

Rs 100 crore to be allocated for G-20 preparations.

Industrial development bank of India (IDBI) and the life insurance corporation of india(LIC) will be disinvested.