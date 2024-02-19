Seven Group Holdings makes a $1.24 billion bid for full control of Boral

Australian conglomerate Seven Group Holdings has made a substantial bid of $1.24 billion to acquire full control of Boral, a leading building products group, signalling a confident wager on the sustained growth of Australia's infrastructure sector.

Led by billionaire Kerry Stokes and his family, Seven Group already commands nearly 72 per cent ownership of Boral. The offer, unveiled on Monday, aims to secure the remaining shares of the company. The proposed bid, valued at a minimum of approximately $4 per Boral share, comprises 0.1116 Seven Group shares and $0.98 in cash.

If successful, the deal would value Boral at $4.35 billion, representing a 3.4 per cent premium over its recent closing price. Seven Group's proposal surpasses any closing price Boral has seen since 2007, underscoring the seriousness of the bid.

Boral has strategically reshaped its operations over the past two years, focusing on bolstering its Australian building and industrial products segment to capitalise on the government's heightened infrastructure spending initiatives.

The company divested several international assets, redirecting its attention to domestic opportunities. This shift in strategy aligns with the broader trend of governments ramping up infrastructure investments. Boral's proactive measures have positioned it to benefit from this trend, making it an attractive target for acquisition.

Despite the enticing offer, Boral has advised its shareholders to refrain from immediate action regarding the takeover bid. The company emphasised that an independent board committee has been convened to evaluate the offer thoroughly.

This cautious approach underscores the significance of the decision for Boral and its stakeholders. Seven Group's persistent pursuit of Boral highlights the latter's perceived value in the market, but Boral's board is keen on ensuring that shareholders' interests are adequately represented and protected.

Seven Group's pursuit of Boral dates back to 2021 when it made several unsuccessful takeover attempts, citing the undervaluation of Boral's business. However, buoyed by record-low interest rates and robust domestic performance, Seven Group managed to accumulate a substantial stake in Boral within a short span.

The current offer represents a renewed effort by Seven Group to secure full control of Boral, leveraging its existing ownership stake. The potential for further increases in the offer demonstrates Seven Group's commitment to acquiring Boral at a fair value.

In response to the latest bid, Seven Group has signalled its flexibility by indicating a willingness to raise the offer under specific conditions. The company stated that it would increase its bid by an additional 10 Australian cents per share if it achieves an aggregate 80 per cent stake in Boral if Boral's board unanimously recommends the offer to its shareholders or both.

Furthermore, the offer could rise by another 10 cents if Seven Group's ownership stake reaches 90.6 per cent, crossing the compulsory acquisition threshold. However, Seven Group has set a limit on the maximum price it would pay for Boral shares for at least a year following the offer's closure. This provision reflects Seven Group's strategic approach to acquisition, balancing its pursuit of control with prudent financial management.