Sensex ends at record peak of 46,666, Nifty tops 13,650

Domestic stock market indices ended at a record close on Wednesday boosted by buying across all sectors. Gains were mainly led by realty, auto, IT and metal indices.

The Sensex ended 403 points higher at a record close of 46,666 while the Nifty rose 115 points to its closing high of 12,683.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors to the Sensex's gain today.

On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed the day at a record level of 13,682.70, up 115 points, or 0.85 per cent. In the intra-day trade, the index scaled an all-time peak of 13,692.35.

Global markets

In Europe, shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday on rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year.

In commodities, Oil prices fell on a surprise gain in crude oil inventories in the United States and on persistent investor worries about demand for fuel being squeezed amid tighter lockdowns in Europe to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from Reuters)