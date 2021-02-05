Sensex ends above 50,700 for the first time, Nifty tops 14900, indices log record closing 

Indian equities managed to eke out modest gains, ending higher for the fifth straight session after hitting record highs in early trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.2% higher at 50,731 after crossing the 51,000 mark earlier in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 too briefly traded above the 15,000 mark, making an intraday high of 15,014. The index ended 0.2% higher at 14,924.

For the week, both the benchmark indices were up 9.5% - their best weekly advance since April last year.

Among stocks, government-owned State Bank of India moved up by 11.3 per cent to Rs 395.30 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank ticked up by 4.1 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.1 per cent. The other major gainers were Tata Steel, Dr Reddy, Cipla, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. However, Bharti Airtel dipped by 2.7 per cent to Rs 584.40 per share and Tata Motors skidded by 2.3 per cent.

Axis Bank dropped by 3 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.7 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.3 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 1.8 per cent and GAIL by 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were in the green with Japan`s Nikkei gaining by 1.54 per cent. Hong Kong stocks saw the best weekly show in three months on mainland demand with Hang Seng index up by 0.6 per cent and South Korea`s Kospi by 1.07 per cent.

