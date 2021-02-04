Sensex ends above 50,600-mark for the first time, Nifty nears 15,000

Robust buying in shares of ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and M&M helped the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex scale a fresh lifetime peak of 50,687.51 level. At close, the index was 358.54 points, or 0.71 per cent, up at 50,614 levels.

The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, continued its march towards the crucial 15,000-mark and ended at a new closing high of 14,896 levels, up 106 points or 0.7 per cent. The index hit a lifetime high of 14,914 in the intra-day trade today.

Global cues

Stocks dipped on Thursday as a spike in short-term Chinese interest rates fanned worries about policy tightening in the world’s second-largest economy.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asian-Pacific index fell 1.2 per cent, led by drops in South Korea and China, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent.

In Europe, shares paused after a three-day rally. The STOXX 600 index was flat in early trading, while Milan's FTSE MIB index fell 0.2 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)