RBI Bulletin: A further decline in vegetable prices could lower September's CPI inflation

As per a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the state of the economy, India's headline retail inflation is anticipated to decline in September, with room for further corrections in vegetable prices, Moneycontrol reported on Monday.

The report published on September 18 indicated that, headline inflation had slowed down from its peak in August compared to a month earlier, offering a small silver lining to domestic events. It further stated that the ebbing was driven by reversal in the prices of vegetables and that there were preliminary signs of corrections in a wide range of vegetable prices that go beyond the TOP (Tomatoes, Onions, and Potatoes) group.

Vegetable prices decreased somewhat in August compared to the prior month, which resulted in a decrease in India's headline retail inflation rate to 6.83 per cent. Food inflation decreased to 9.94 per cent in August from 11.51 per cent in July as the Consumer Food Price Index fell 0.7 per cent month over month, indicating a downward trend in price momentum. Vegetables, whose index fell 5.9 percent from July, were the main component of food where prices fell.

According to CPI data, the index declined 21.7 per cent month over month in August, reflecting the sharp decline in tomato retail prices. However, the price index for potatoes increased by 2.3 percent from July while the index for onions increased by 12.3 per cent.

According to the official projection from the RBI, average CPI inflation will be 6.2 per cent from July to September, 5.7 per cent from October to December, and 5.2 per cent in each of the first two quarters of 2024. The last time inflation fell below the central bank's medium-term target of 4 per cent was in September 2019, when it registered at 3.99 per cent.

The September print, which will be made public on October 12, is expected to fully reflect the impact of the continuous decrease in vegetable prices, according to economists. Additionally, they anticipate that the decrease in LPG prices will moderate the impact on the main retail figure.

The report further stated that, a stabilising core inflation shows a general lessening of price pressures in the economy, which is a crucial development for the conduct of monetary policy.

Core inflation, which includes prices for food and fuel, fell once again in August, easing down to 4.8 per cent from 4.9 per cent in July.