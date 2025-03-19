Workplace culture today often champions positivity as a non-negotiable trait. Employees are encouraged to “stay positive,” “be a team player,” and “look on the bright side.” But what happens when this culture of relentless optimism silences real concerns? Welcome to the age of Pleasanteeism, where employees feel compelled to mask their stress, dissatisfaction, and burnout under the guise of resilience and team spirit. While positivity has its place, forcing it at the expense of genuine emotional expression risks turning workplace well-being into corporate gaslighting.

Advertisment

The ‘Smiling Through It’ dilemma

The expectation to maintain a cheerful disposition at work, even in the face of challenges, discourages honest conversations about struggles. Employees who speak up about excessive workloads, burnout, or toxic dynamics are often met with responses like “We all have tough days, just keep going” or “Try to look at the positives.” This well-intentioned but dismissive attitude invalidates genuine concerns, making employees feel isolated and unheard.

A 2023 workplace study revealed that 64% of employees feel pressure to appear happy at work, even when they are struggling. This pressure to “grin and bear it” doesn’t just affect mental well-being; it fosters a culture of emotional suppression, reducing trust between employees and leadership.

Advertisment

Is HR complicit?

HR teams play a critical role in fostering workplace culture, but in some cases, engagement initiatives may unintentionally reinforce Pleasanteeism.

Take the rise of mandatory “happiness” programs, where participation in team-building activities, gratitude exercises, and positivity workshops is encouraged, sometimes even expected. While these initiatives are designed to boost morale, they can backfire when employees feel they must participate to be seen as engaged and enthusiastic. Genuine well-being cannot be forced, nor can it replace real conversations about employee concerns.

Advertisment

Moreover, in many organizations, employee engagement surveys focus heavily on surface-level satisfaction metrics rather than deeper issues like psychological safety or work-life balance. If employees believe their honest feedback will be met with defensiveness or inaction, they may resort to giving the “right” answers rather than expressing their true experiences.

From surface-level positivity to psychological safety

So how do organizations break free from Pleasanteeism and create workplaces where employees feel both supported and heard?

Encourage honest conversations

Leaders must actively create spaces where employees feel safe to share their concerns without fear of being labelled “negative” or “not a team player.” This can be done through regular one-on-one check-ins, open forums, or anonymous feedback channels that encourage transparency without the fear of retaliation.

Shift the role of HR From engagement to advocacy

Instead of focusing solely on morale-boosting initiatives, HR should prioritize psychological safety, real-time feedback loops, and addressing systemic issues such as workload management, career stagnation, or managerial support. True employee engagement isn’t about making work feel fun; it’s about making work feel fair and fulfilling.

Redefine workplace well-being

Mental health and well-being programs should go beyond mindfulness sessions and wellness apps. Organisations must invest in structural support systems like flexible work policies, mental health days, access to professional counselling, and workload management solutions that address the root causes of stress rather than just the symptoms.

Train leaders to recognise and combat pleasanteeism

Leadership plays a crucial role in setting the tone for workplace culture. Training managers to validate employee concerns, encourage open discussions, and model vulnerability themselves can shift the culture from one of forced optimism to one of mutual respect and support.

Moving beyond performative positivity

A positive work environment should be one where employees feel comfortable being authentic, not one where they feel pressured to perform happiness. When employees are encouraged to voice their concerns without fear, organisations benefit from higher trust, stronger engagement, and better overall performance.

The challenge for leaders and HR professionals is clear. Move beyond performative well-being efforts and cultivate workplaces where positivity is a byproduct of real psychological safety, not a mandatory performance.